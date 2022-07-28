How Newsom Abandoned Rural Californians After His Marijuana Policy Destroyed Republican Counties

The Daily Caller has released a new documentary detailing the struggle of northern Californians combatting large, local illegal marijuana harvesting operations run by drug cartels.

“This was [Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom’s] baby. He thought it was going to bring in millions of dollars. The only thing it’s done is cause nothing but problems. I don’t know why he hasn’t done anything to stop any of this,” candidate for Lassen County District 5 supervisor Jason Ingram told the Daily Caller in the documentary.

California voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016. Newsom and his liberal political allies held that the state could generate millions in tax revenues while regulating a previously underground market. Six years later, the residents of Northern California have found out that Proposition 64 has created a new dynamic that incentivizes the cartels to establish illegal growing operations in their backyards. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Inside A Cartel Illegal Marijuana Operation Worker Camp)

The quaint agricultural region now faces violence, an economic burden and ecological damage sparked by the cartels’ operations. Meanwhile, the politicians who fueled the nightmare for their constituents show no signs of addressing the many problems at hand.

