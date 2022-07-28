More Justices Were On The Kill List For Man Arrested In Kavanaugh’s Attempted Murder, Says FBI

The man accused of attempting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh allegedly admitted that Kavanaugh wasn’t the only justice on his list.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) search warrant application said Nicholas Roske allegedly told online users that if he was “gonna stop roe v. wade from being overturned,” he would need to take out more than one member of the Court, Fox News reported Wednesday.

The gunman who allegedly wanted to kill Justice Kavanaugh over abortion & anti-gun views told investigators he found the Judge’s address online. Radical pro-abortion group @RuthSentUs had posted instructions to Kavanaugh’s family home. https://t.co/YZVMtz4qVS pic.twitter.com/esaheshI5O — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2022

Roske allegedly used the Discord app to talk to other users about how he’ll “remove some people from the Supreme Court” to prevent the decision, according to the outlet.

In the conversation, a Discord user responded to Roske’s threats, saying: “two dead judges ain’t gonna do nothing. The whole government is f*****. There’s no fixing that. You would die before you killed them all,” reported Fox News. (RELATED: Protesters Reportedly Force Kavanaugh To Flee Out Rear Of Restaurant)

“Yeah but I could get at least one, which would change the votes for decades to come, and I am shooting for 3,” wrote Roske, according to Fox News. “All of the major decisions for the past 10 years have been along party lines so if there are more liberal than conservative judges, they will have the power.”

Pro-abortion activists have protested outside the homes of conservative justices, including Kavanaugh’s, since an unknown person leaked the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Lyric Winik, one of Kavanaugh’s neighbors, said the “protesters have gotten out of control.”

“Nothing about [the protesting] is healthy,” said Winik. “We’ve got kids on this street scared to leave their homes.”

Recent polling showed that Kavanaugh’s neighbors were not alone in their frustration with the rising threats and intimidation from pro-abortion activists outside private residences.

Over 80% of registered voters said that acts of violence and vandalism by protesters should be prosecuted, the Judicial Network’s CRC research polling found.

Over half, 58%, of registered voters told CRC that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland should protect Supreme Court justices by enforcing federal laws that outlaw protesting in front of their homes. The survey polled 1600 registered voters from July 14-17 with a margin of error of +/- 2.45%.