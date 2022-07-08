Protesters Reportedly Force Kavanaugh To Flee Out Rear Of Restaurant

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was reportedly forced to exit through the rear of a Washington, D.C., restaurant Wednesday night after protesters swarmed the front.

Protesters showed up outside of Morton’s in downtown D.C. while Kavanaugh was dining, Politico reported.

The protesters reportedly demanded that Morton’s kick Kavanaugh out, with ShutDownDC tweeting Wednesday night that “Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail.”

“@mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women,” ShutDownDC wrote.

Kavanaugh did not get a glimpse of the protesters and ate a full meal, Politico reported.

Morton’s sent Politico’s Daniel Lippman a statement expressing outrage at the protesters.

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant,” the chain steakhouse said in a statement obtained by Politico. “Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

An armed man who had at least one weapon and burglary tools was arrested near Kavanaugh’s home in June after telling police officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh. (RELATED: CNN Anchor Presses Democrat On Whether Party’s Rhetoric Had Something To Do With Kavanaugh’s Would-Be Assassin)

The California man was on a street near Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland when he was stopped by officers and admitted his plans. A leaked draft opinion showed the court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.