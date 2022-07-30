House Democrat Dishes Out Profanity, Slur-Laden Tweet To Random Person

Democratic Illinois Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García claims a tweet that was sent from his account laced with profanities and using a slur to refer to mentally disabled people was “unauthorized” Saturday.

A Twitter account going by the name of “Anarcho3D” responded to a tweet from García announcing that he had voted to ban semi-automatic rifles.

“Never even heard of this guy and I won’t comply even if his silly law passes,” the account wrote. (RELATED: Reporter Who Accused GOP Candidate Of Praising Nazis Fired For Posting Offensive Tweets)

“You are borderline retarded,” Congressman García’s account responded, “ya f*cking dipsh*t.”

In a since-deleted early morning tweet, Congressman @RepChuyGarcia (D) responds to @Anarcho3D saying that they wouldn’t comply with an assault weapons ban “even if his silly law passes.” “You are borderline re****ed,” the Congressman wrote back. “Ya fucking dipshit.” pic.twitter.com/2GV7j70FF9 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 30, 2022

García’s spokeswoman issued a statement on the incident hours later, saying the tweet was “absolutely inappropriate.”

“Last night a member of Congressman García’s staff posted an unauthorized tweet from the Congressman’s account using profanities and offensive language to individuals living with disabilities. The language used was absolutely inappropriate and inconsistent with Congressman García’s history, values, and character,” the statement read.

Statement from Congressman García’s Spokesperson, Fabiola Rodríguez-Ciampoli: pic.twitter.com/SyagCscHA0 — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) July 30, 2022



“The individual responsible will be held accountable and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” the statement concluded.