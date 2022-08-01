Sen. Blumenthal Claims SCOTUS Has Agenda To Ban Contraception

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who lied about his military service, claimed Monday that the Supreme Court has an agenda to ban contraception.

Speaking in front of the Capitol Building, Blumenthal alleged that the high court is run by a “right-wing fringe majority” that wants to strip away other non-enumerated rights following the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“The United States Supreme Court is now run by a right-wing fringe majority that has the right to contraception on its hit list,” Blumenthal said. “That hit list also includes marriage equality, it includes other rights that are based on the right to privacy, that’s what the Supreme Court said in Dobbs, in overturning Roe v. Wade it said Roe was egregiously wrong, there is no right to privacy that protects all of these other rights, and so every one of them is now in danger. It’s only a matter of time.”

“We need to send a message to the women and the men of America, the right to contraception is protected, not by the Supreme Court because we can’t count on them anymore, but by the United States Congress.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal, who lied about serving in Vietnam, is now lying about some SCOTUS conspiracy to ban contraception. It will be breaking news the day he’s honest about literally anything. If he tells you today is Monday, you’d be wise to fact check. pic.twitter.com/DBa2LOcxD5 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 1, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sparked backlash after he wrote that, after the Dobbs ruling, other rulings resting on the doctrine of substantive due process may need to be reconsidered. Thomas argued that substantive due process “is an oxymoron that ‘lacks any basis in the Constitution.'” (RELATED: Fact Checks On Justice Thomas, Abortion And COVID Vaccines Fall Apart Under Scrutiny)

Substantive due process allows courts to recognize rights that are not enumerated in the Constitution.

“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote. “Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”

Thomas noted, however, that “nothing in [the Court’s] opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”

Blumenthal has made “a handful of false and misleading statements about having served in Vietnam during the period of American involvement in the war there,” according to Snopes.