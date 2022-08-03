Hilarious Video Shows Trump Surviving The ‘Back Off Challenge’

A hysterical video released Tuesday shows former President Donald Trump surviving the “Back Off Challenge.”

For those of you who don’t know, the “Back Off Challenge” is when people try to provoke or distract a golfer as he takes his shot with roast-style quips, according to Essentially Sports. Members of the golfing podcast Country Club Adjacent shared their version of the challenge featuring the former president.

“Built a golf course just to miss this green,” one man behind the camera can be heard saying as Trump stepped up to the tee.

“It’s an easy one to miss,” said another, sarcastically.

“That swing looks a little broken. Was it made in China?” they continued. After a handful more jokes, Trump took a swing.

“A little short, kinda like your second term,” someone said as Trump walked away. Apparently, the shot did, in fact, hit the water, The New York Times reported.

The video was reportedly taken at the LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to ES. Country Club Adjacent used the opportunity to roast a heap of celebrities, as seen in the supercut shared on their Instagram page. Their targets were former “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison, Eric Trump, Charles Barkley, Caitlyn Jenner and more. (RELATED: Video Of Trump Goes Viral After ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant Breaks Out At LIV Golf)

While the “Back Off Challenge” is hilarious, the underlying theme has long-been normalized in the hockey world. Don’t believe me? Watch this video featuring the one and only Shoresy from hit tv show “Letterkenny.”