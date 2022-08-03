NFL To Appeal Deshaun Watson’s 6-Game Suspension

The National Football League (NFL) said Wednesday it is appealing the six-game suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the NFL is seeking to change the six-game suspension to an indefinite one, lasting a minimum of one year. The NFL filed its brief Wednesday afternoon and, in addition to the suspension, is reportedly seeking a monetary fine and treatment for the Browns quarterback, according to ESPN.

The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year for Deshaun Watson, sources confirm. Just as the league had at the start. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 3, 2022

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson suspended Watson on Monday for six games in the upcoming NFL season, after more than 20 women accused the star quarterback of sexual misconduct. Robinson found that Watson, who has denied the allegations, had violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

In the judge’s 16-page report on her findings, Robinson recounted the first complaint against Watson, which alleged he “engaged in lewd and indecent sexual behavior during a private massage,” and noted there were “a total of 23 other lawsuits having similar allegations.” Robinson stated in the findings report that Watson allegedly “engaged in sexualized conduct during the massage sessions.”

“I find this evidence sufficient to demonstrate that Mr. Watson’s conduct undermined the integrity of the NFL in the eyes of the therapists,” she wrote, according to the report. In the statement, Robinson described the three-time Pro Bowler’s alleged behavior as “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.” (RELATED: NFL Suspends Deshaun Watson For Six Games Over Sexual Misconduct Accusations)

Despite the allegations against Watson, the Browns signed the quarterback on a $230 million guaranteed contract, according to The New York Times.