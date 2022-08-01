NFL Suspends Deshaun Watson For Six Games Over Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly received a six-game suspension from the NFL after more than 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson found Monday that Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and chose to suspend him for six games, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Reports initially suggested the league wanted to suspend the quarterback indefinitely, seriously dampening any hopes of the Browns having a stellar season.

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) will not be appealing the decision, and asked that the NFL do the same, according to the New York Post. Watson settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits against him by mid-June, and an additional three as recently as Sunday, the NY Post continued.

Our joint statement with Deshaun Watson on the impending arbitration decision: pic.twitter.com/9ObLnHiX6J — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 31, 2022

One of Watson’s accusers called him a “serial predator” who reportedly “assaulted and harassed” her by “exposing himself to her and touching her with his penis.” The woman, a traveling massage therapist, claimed he “locked the doors behind him” when she arrived at their appointment in California, and forced her hand onto his penis. (RELATED: Massage Therapist Details Shocking Alleged Session With Deshaun Watson In Sports Illustrated Profile)

One of his accusers detailed her experience in an article for Sports Illustrated, wherein she alleged Watson had pre-ejaculate on himself following their massage session. Watson has denied all of the accusations against him, according to the NY Post.