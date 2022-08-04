Video Captures Police Getting Involved In Racially Charged Dispute Between Former NFL Star And Woman

Former NFL star Terrell Owens captured video footage of a racially charged encounter with a white woman in his neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The woman in the video alleged Owens nearly hit her with his car and then got out of the vehicle to intimidate her. Meanwhile, Owens claimed she yelled profanities at him despite the fact that he was driving safely. Owens referred to her as a “Karen” and appeared intent on defending himself by filming the incident.

He posted the video to his Instagram account, narrating the situation as it unfolded. Broward County Sheriff’s officers responded to the scene at roughly 10:30 p.m., according to TMZ.

“You’re a black man approaching a white woman!” the woman shouted in the video. She broke into tears while Owens adamantly denied the accusations.

“You almost hit me,” the woman argued from behind the camera.

“Now you’re just making up stuff. Just like a Karen. How did I almost hit you and I’m going to the mailbox,” Owens said.

Owens panned the scene with his phone and continued to record. “First of all I didn’t almost hit her,” he said to the police.

“He ran the stop sign!” the woman claimed.

“There is no stop sign, what are you talking about,” he replied.

“I asked him to slow down, and he got out of his car and started harassing me!” the woman shouted, according to the video. “You didn’t have to get out of your f*cking car!”

“You didn’t have to talk to me that way did you, Karen,” Owens said back. The woman continued with her allegations. (RELATED: REPORT: Terrell Owens Will Play In The Fan Controlled Football League)

“You can stop all of that, Karen. Get out of here with all of that. Swear to god I’ve never been a part of anything like this. I’ve seen it but I’ve never been part of it,” Owens said. “This is real life, now she’s crying.”

A witness can be heard supporting Owens’ story, saying that she was in the garage and that she witnessed the incident unfold.

“KAREN IS REAL!!!!Wow!! JUST A NORMAL NIGHT OF BEING A BLACK MAN IN AMERICA 🤷🏾‍♂️😂😂 I want to say I can’t believe it but y’all know what it is. #karenonbikes #tears #falseaccusations #hernameiskate” Owens wrote in the Instagram video’s caption.

Police confirmed that no charges were laid in connection to the matter, according to TMZ.