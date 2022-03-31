REPORT: Terrell Owens Will Play In The Fan Controlled Football League

Terrell Owens is reportedly making a return to football.

According to Reuters, the former Cowboys and Eagles star will play in the Fan Controlled Football league. It’s the same league Johnny Manziel played in last season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

An official announcement is expected at some point in the coming days, according to the same Reuters report.

FCF really couldn’t be off to a better start before even playing a single game of the second season. Last season, Manziel and Josh Gordon both appeared in games.

That was more than enough to generate a ton of attention on the league.

Now, Terrell Owens is reportedly also joining the league. Whenever you can add an all-time great to a startup league, you have to do it.

Manziel and Owens in the FCF is bound to make sure people watch. They’re both massive names, and they’re both home run signings.

I watched some FCF action when Manziel made his debut in the league, and it’s surprisingly fun. It’s a shorter field than normal, fans get to call plays and the action is fast paced.

Of course, it’s nothing like the NFL, but that doesn’t mean it’s not enjoyable.

It should be a lot of fun to see how Owens does!