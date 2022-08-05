‘My Kiddo Is A Natural’: Video Features Child Pole Dancing At Pride Event

A Pennsylvania Pride event featured pole dancing for children, according to a since-deleted TikTok video.

The Pride Festival of Central Pennsylvania offered pole dancing lessons for kids, according to a video posted on Twitter. The video showed a shirtless man instructing a child in a rainbow skirt how to pole dance with the caption, “Central PA Pride had a pole set up with an amazing instructor to assist. My kiddo is a natural!” (RELATED: Pennsylvania’s Education Department Promotes ‘Ze/Zi’ Pronouns, Gender Theory For Young Kids)

The video has been deleted from the user’s TikTok after it was posted to the Twitter account LibsofTikTok, according to Fox News. The pole dancing instructor in the video was identified as hairdresser Mikee Bentz.

“I am proud to offer Harrisburg/Central Pennsylvania an avenue for fitness, creativity, artistry and expression in businesses that are not only operated at the highest level of ethical behavior, but that also take into account inclusivity and a deep appreciation for protecting the environment,” Bentz told Fox News.

A pride event in PA featured a stripper pole where they taught kids how to pole dance pic.twitter.com/IRBE07lp3q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2022

A spokesperson for the event defended Bentz and the pole dancing for kids, according to Fox News.

“The Pride Festival of Central Pennsylvania stands behind the actions of Mr. Bentz whose Metro Enterprises provided nothing more than a vehicle of fun and exercise at last weekend’s Pride Festival,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf endorsed the event, saying it was “time to unite and denounce discrimination and violence towards LGBTQ individuals,” according to a July 30 letter posted on the event’s website.

Pride Festival of Central Pennsylvania, Bentz and Wolf did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

