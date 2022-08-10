‘The Present We Wanted’: Liberal Late-Night Hosts Celebrate Raid

Liberal late-night talk show hosts celebrated Monday’s raid on Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night, with some making efforts to justify the controversial action by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Yesterday, we all got the present we wanted: FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago,” CBS “Late Show” Host Stephen Colbert said during his monologue discussing the raid. “Oh, mwah! That is the most beautiful sentence America has ever produced. It’s right up there with ‘we put cheese inside the crust.’” (RELATED: ‘Think About What They Could Do To You’: Lara Trump Issues Dire Warning To American Public After Mar-a-Lago Raid)

“We know the raid happened, we still don’t know why the raid happened, because we don’t yet know what was in the warrant,” Colbert said. “Think about that. We’re talking about the former president of the United States of America. The FBI raids his home, and all we can think is, ‘Hmm, I wonder which of his crimes they’re investigating.’”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Rob McElhenney also celebrated the raid during his monologue, referencing allegations that former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents.

“This sets a dangerous precedent,” McElhenney said. “If Donald Trump could be investigated for crimes, who’s next? Other criminals?”

Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” appeared to justify the raid.

“It is totally unprecedented for the FBI to raid the home of a former president,” Noah said. “That is true. Has never happened in American history. But don’t forget, Donald Trump has also never happened in American history. Everything is an anomaly with this man.”

On “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon acknowledged the anger of Trump supporters over the raid.

“News of the FBI search not only set off a political firestorm, but also enraged Trump’s base,” Fallon said. “Although, to put it in context, the green M&M not being sexy anymore also enraged his base.”

The Department of Justice and Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

