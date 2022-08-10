REPORT: NFL Legend Frank Gore Dragged A Naked Woman Through A New Jersey Hotel By Her Hair

Court documents reportedly state NFL legend Frank Gore dragged a naked woman by her hair through an Atlantic City, New Jersey hotel in July.

Police said Gore, 39, grabbed the 28-year-old woman by her hair and dragged her across a hotel room hallway while she was naked during an altercation in July, according to TMZ. Court documents describe the alleged violence as Gore “forcibly” gripping the woman by her hair and then “violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway,” the outlet continued.

The horrific alleged attack occurred at the Tropicana Casino’s Havana Tower, TMZ continued.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Atlantic City Police were called to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. on July 31, but they did not make any arrests at that time due to the woman not showing any “signs of injury.”

Gore was charged with simple assault in the days following the alleged attack, and his hearing is set for October, TMZ continued. He has not made any public comments about the case or the accusations. (RELATED: NFL Suspends Deshaun Watson For Six Games Over Sexual Misconduct Accusations)

The former 49ers running back is considered to be one of the greatest of all time after rushing for 16,000 yards over his 16-season career. Since retiring from the NFL, Gore has become a boxer, and said he was open to boxing the likes of Jake Paul at some time in the future, TMZ noted in another story.