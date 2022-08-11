‘Any Student Who Identifies As A Girl’: Elite Nashville Girls’ School To Allow Biological Males To Apply

An elite, all-girls school in Nashville, Tennessee updated its admissions policy to allow individuals who identify as girls to apply to the school, according to a letter from the school sent to parents.
Harpeth Hall told parents that the Board of Trustees updated its admissions policy for transgender students. The school will use the self-identified gender of prospective students over biological sex in determining whether a student is female, according to a letter released Tuesday and initially obtained by The Tennessean.
“Harpeth Hall is a girls school. The school culture is unique and distinctly about girls, complete with the use of references to students as girls and young women and the collective use of female pronouns,” the letter reads. “Any student who identifies as a girl may apply to our school.”
The letter states that Harpeth Hall students and parents may work with the school when students identify as non-binary and use “they/them” pronouns.
Harpeth Hall is a girls school except for the boys. pic.twitter.com/UhyFDNRbUU
— Not Nicole Solas (@NotNicoleSolas) August 11, 2022
Harpeth Hall’s policy does not allow biological females who identify as men to enroll in the school. The updated guidance tells incoming students that individuals who use “he/him” pronouns may not be served at the school.
“We see this acknowledgment as the ultimate form of respect: an understanding that we support the individual and the student’s gender identity,” the letter reads.
Jessica Bliss, the director of marketing and communications, told The Tennessean that the admission application process has not changed.
“We are and always have been an all-girls independent school. There has been no change to Harpeth Hall’s admission application process which is open to any female student,” Bliss said.
Harpeth Hall isn’t the only historically all-girls school to accept biological males in the admissions process. Barnard College in New York City updated its admissions policy to allow for the consideration of applicants who “consistently live and identify as women,” regardless of their biological sex, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Florida School Board Member Brags About Promoting Woke Ideology ‘From The Inside’)
Parents online noted that McCallie School, a Tennessee-based all-boys school, does not offer enrollment to biological females who identify as men.
“McCallie only admits students who are biologically male and who identify as male,” the private school’s “Sexual Identity and Orientation” policy reads.
Harpeth Hall did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.