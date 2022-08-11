‘Any Student Who Identifies As A Girl’: Elite Nashville Girls’ School To Allow Biological Males To Apply

An elite, all-girls school in Nashville, Tennessee updated its admissions policy to allow individuals who identify as girls to apply to the school, according to a letter from the school sent to parents.

Harpeth Hall told parents that the Board of Trustees updated its admissions policy for transgender students. The school will use the self-identified gender of prospective students over biological sex in determining whether a student is female, according to a letter released Tuesday and initially obtained by The Tennessean.

“Harpeth Hall is a girls school. The school culture is unique and distinctly about girls, complete with the use of references to students as girls and young women and the collective use of female pronouns,” the letter reads. “Any student who identifies as a girl may apply to our school.”

The letter states that Harpeth Hall students and parents may work with the school when students identify as non-binary and use “they/them” pronouns.

