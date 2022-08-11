‘Got Way Ahead Of Themselves’: Trump Tears Into Raid After Merrick Garland Speech

Former President Donald Trump tore into the FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago home following the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s speech.

The former president said Thursday in a statement that his attorneys and representatives fully cooperated with the Justice Department’s investigation into a handful of reportedly classified White House documents sent to his private residence.

“My attorneys and representatives were cooperating fully, and very good relationships had been established. The government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it,” Trump said. “They asked us to put an additional lock on a certain area—DONE! Everything was fine, better than that of most previous Presidents, and then, out of nowhere and with no warning, Mar-a-Lago was raided, at 6:30 in the morning, by VERY large numbers of agents, and even “safecrackers.” They got way ahead of themselves. Crazy!”

New Trump Statement after Garland’s presser—> He defends the documents that they turned over as part of the subpoena cooperation in June — he does not answer whether his team will fight the motion to unseal the warrant and property receipt. pic.twitter.com/KwMvFisEQZ — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 11, 2022

The statement followed Garland’s speech where he announced that he “personally approved” the decision to seek the warrant for raiding the former president’s private residence. (RELATED: Merrick Garland Says He ‘Personally Approved’ Mar-A-Lago Raid)