Euthanasia Is Now A Leading Cause Of Death In Canada, And Ethicists Are Freaking Out

Euthanasia is now a leading cause of death in Canada only a few years after being legalized.

Euthanasia became a legal option for Canadians 18 years and older in 2016, who had to prove suffering from severe pain and have a reasonably foreseeable death, as well as two doctors signing off on the decision.

The practice is only legal in seven countries, as well as some parts of Australia, according to The Associated Press (AP). Canada’s particular law is more expansive than most, but it is set to become even more broad next year.

Canadian institutions seem to be using euthanasia legalization to avoid the expense of caring for the disabled. Extremely disturbing stuff here. https://t.co/MB3lr6Ckr3 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 12, 2022

Now, any adult with a serious disease or a mental health reason can seek euthanasia, according to the AP. The policy is also creeping forward to encompass the mentally ill, poor, and soon children, with some experts saying the law is going too far.