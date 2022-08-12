House Sends $740 Billion Green Energy, Healthcare Package To Biden’s Desk

The House of Representatives passed the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act Friday afternoon, giving Democrats and President Joe Biden a key legislative victory on reconciliation following a year of negotiations.

The act passed along party lines, 220-207, with four Republicans not voting. More than 180 members filed proxy letters with the House clerk, according to the clerk’s website, allowing them to vote remotely. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Freedom Caucus Calls On Republicans To Oppose Climate Package ‘Through All Available Means’)

The legislation includes nearly $370 billion in green energy subsidies and tax credits, a prescription drug price fixing scheme, an increase in the corporate tax rate, and nearly $80 billion in new funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Despite the bill’s name, the Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have no impact on inflation.

“I think America needs a plan that actually works,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a floor speech urging his colleagues to vote against the bill. “Why, if you passed an American Rescue Plan that caused inflation that we haven’t seen in 41 years? Why, if you went after the fossil fuel of America that raised the price of gasoline that Americans haven’t seen before? Why do you keep harming the American public and you think doing the exact same thing is the answer to say it?”

Remember this day. When Democrats jammed through a 700-page bill that raises your taxes and doubles the size of the IRS. 87 days from now, Democrats will have only themselves to blame… https://t.co/VKi6jrK9Kn — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 12, 2022