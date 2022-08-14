UFC Great Rory MacDonald Announces Retirement

UFC star Rory MacDonald announced his retirement from mixed martial arts on Sunday, posting to Instagram that his “time has come to put the gloves down for good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rory “RED KING” Macdonald (@romac_gorilla)

The 33-year-old welterweight champion’s retirement comes a day after being defeated in the semifinals of the Professional Fighters League welterweight playoffs to Dilano Taylor by way of a first-round technical knockout.

According to ESPN, MacDonald finishes his career with a 23-10-1 record overall. In his 17 years of fighting professionally, the Canada native fought for UFC, Bellator, and PFL. Throughout his career, he defeated some notable names in mixed martial arts such as Nate Diaz, BJ Penn, and Tyron Woodley. MacDonald defeated all three by unanimous decision. (RELATED: Enes Freedom Shares Conversation With Assistant Coach Who Says He Was Shamed For Political Views)