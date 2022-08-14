Enes Freedom Shares Conversation With Assistant Coach Who Says He Was Shamed For Political Views

NBA free agent Enes Freedom took to Twitter on Saturday, sharing a conversation with an assistant coach who quit his job after being ridiculed by the organization for his conservative political views.

Just had a conversation with one of the assistant coaches in the @NBA.

He was getting attacked throughout the whole season because

1) Who he supports,

2) He is a Republican.

He felt so uncomfortable and he quit his job at the end of the year. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/Ab7zgn9TYT — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 13, 2022

In the tweet shared by Freedom, the anonymous assistant coach says he was “treated like absolute dogsh*t” after being called a “racist” by another coach on the staff. This occurred after he said the United States began to divide under President Barack Obama and not his successor, Donald Trump.

This assistant coach shown in the thread was attacked throughout the entirety of last year’s NBA season for his beliefs.

At the end of the text, the coach expressed concerns about our freedoms crumbling and how lessons of World War II are being forgotten. (REPORT: LeBron James ‘Raged’ To NBA Players About Former Rockets GM Daryl Morey Supporting Freedom In Hong Kong)