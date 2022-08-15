‘You All Want Me To Look F*ckable’: Doja Cat Slams Haters For Trying To Dictate Her Style

Doja Cat lashed out against her haters on Sunday, after receiving backlash for her shaved head and eyebrows.

The award-winning artist didn’t appreciate the negative commentary she received on social media after she showed off her look, and made it clear that she didn’t value the opinions of those who criticize her. In the tweet, Doja Cat used some colorful language to tell her haters exactly what she thought of them.

“I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f*ckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c*cks all day long while you live in your mothers basement,” Doja Cat said in the post.

I won a grammy and traveled the fucking globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look fuckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your cocks all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go fuck yourselves. — smell it (@DojaCat) August 14, 2022

The look may not be what society perceives as being beautiful, but the music sensation made it clear she doesn't care and wasn't willing to compromise her personal style for the sake of others.