Driver Plows SUV Into Restaurant Killing Two Brothers

Two brothers were killed Sunday when a man drove an SUV into a Hardees in North Carolina.

Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62, were hit when the SUV’s driver plowed into the side of the restaurant Sunday morning, according to The News & Observer. Christopher reportedly died at the scene, while Clay was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the SUV was a 78-year-old man named Jesse Lawrence, who was also transported to the hospital but later released, ABC 11 reported. Police said that they do not believe the crash had anything to do with a medical or impairment issue, the outlet noted.

Jason Hensley was inside the Hardee’s in Wilson when an SUV crashed through the table next to him where two brothers had been sitting. Hensley says one of them died in his arms. The other passed at the hospital. New at 6 on @WRAL: what the driver said caused this crash. pic.twitter.com/rdLyGxt0FN — Keenan Willard (@KeenanWRAL) August 15, 2022

Witnesses said Lawrence crossed over Forest Hills Road, which was busy at the time, narrowly missing traffic, WRAL reported. The SUV completely destroyed the right side of the restaurant. Lawrence drove directly through the window, striking the two brothers, the outlet continued.