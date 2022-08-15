Republican Governor Sues Biden Admin For Refusing To Clean Up Native Americans’ Contaminated Lands

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy of Alaska is suing the Biden administration to address the federal government’s transfer of contaminated lands to Alaska Natives.

“Some sites are within two miles of a village and we know they’re contaminating our drinking water and food sources,” Hallie Bisset, executive director of the Alaska Native Village Corporation Association, told the DCNF.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy of Alaska filed a complaint in Alaska’s United States District Court to compel the Department of the Interior (DOI) to take responsibility for hundreds of contaminated areas that the federal government transferred to Alaska Natives.

Dunleavy and the state of Alaska filed the lawsuit in mid-July as a last resort after the DOI allegedly ignored calls to identify and clean up 650 former federal military installations, oil drilling sites and other projects that are contaminating Native Alaskan lands, according to court filings. Despite the Biden administration’s emphasis on securing “environmental justice” for minority communities, the DOI’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM), nor any other associated federal agency, is taking responsibility, the lawsuit alleges, allowing pollution and toxic waste to creep into natives’ food and water systems.

“They pay lip service when it suits their political aims, but when it comes down to helping these folks, it’s a poor record at best and dismal at its worst,” Dunleavy told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Alaska Natives gave up their aboriginal land rights 50 years ago in exchange for 44 million acres of federal land as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). However, Alaska Natives did not anticipate that these lands would be severely contaminated and unfit to live on or be developed.

Contamination of Native Alaskan lands has gone unaddressed by previous presidential administrations since 1971, when the lands were given to native villages and regional corporations, according to court filings.