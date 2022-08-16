Disney Is Increasing The Prices Of Services And Parks Despite Claiming Massive Revenue Increases

Disney is raising the prices of their annual park pass renewals starting Aug. 18, along with a slew of other services offered by the conglomerate.

The price increases are going up as much as 16% for die-hard Disneyland fans, the Los Angeles Times reported. The top-tier passes for annual entry are increasing from $1,399 to $1,599, and will no longer get you into the park for Christmas, according to the outlet.

Annual pass programs were scrapped during the COVID-19 pandemic amidst California’s lockdowns, but were brought back in August 2021 with a new program called the “Magic Key,” the LA Times continued. The prices started at $399 per annum for residents of Southern California, and went up to $1,399 for everyone else with the option of no block-out days and total flexibility with reservations, the outlet continued.

Disney’s Only Anti-Woke TV Show Might Be Coming Back In A Big Way, Actress Implies https://t.co/eeysmx1jHL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 9, 2022

Disney paused the “Magic Key” program sales in May in order to manage crowding during the summer months, the LA Times noted. On Aug. 18, only current annual pass holders will be given the option to renew their passes for a higher cost, the outlet reported.