Biden Has A New Abortion Plan: Focus On Men

President Joe Biden’s new abortion messaging strategy will focus on the impact new restrictions could have on men, according to Reuters.

The plan is part of Biden’s three-pronged abortion strategy, which includes tailored messaging, litigation and research on state-level abortion restrictions, Reuters reported. The White House will target men with messaging about how they’ll be financially impacted by abortion restrictions, particularly if their female relatives are unable to get abortions.

Biden’s abortion messaging will ask men to consider the financial costs if their sisters, nieces or cousins carry an unplanned pregnancy to term, and the White House is researching the economic impacts unplanned pregnancies have on men, women and families when abortions aren’t available, according to Reuters.

It’s a sad day for the country. Nearly 50 years ago, Roe vs. Wade was decided. Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people. Personal freedoms are on the ballot this fall. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 24, 2022

White House officials, working alongside abortion activist groups including NARAL, came up with the messaging plan as part of an effort to make abortion a key issue in the November midterms, according to Reuters. Democrats have expressed hope that the overturning of Roe would help their party in November, but polling has consistently discounted this possibility.