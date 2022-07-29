New Poll Dashes Dems’ Hopes Of Pro-Abortion Voters Thwarting A Red Wave

Voters who support abortion rights are less likely to vote in the November elections than those who think abortion should be illegal, according to a poll released Friday.

Respondents who saw the overturning of Roe v. Wade as a major loss for women’s rights were also less likely to plan on voting in the midterms than those who didn’t, according to the poll, which surveyed 1,026 Americans from July 22 to 24. This presents a challenge for Democrats, who are hoping abortion will be a winning issue for them going into midterms, according to The Washington Post.

While 66% of respondents who think abortion should be illegal expect to vote in midterms, only 55% of those who think it should be legal plan to vote in November, according to the poll. Of those who viewed the end of Roe as a major loss for women’s rights, 52% plan to vote in November; 70% of those who don’t view it as a major loss plan to vote.

Democrats, who are facing a significant disadvantage in the upcoming midterm elections, are focusing on abortion rights in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to impose abortion restrictions.

“In past midterm elections, social issues have motivated voters both on the right and the left to turn out. When the economy is bad, political parties have used social issues like abortion to motivate their base,” Professor Christian Grose, academic director of the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy, wrote. “However, this time the issue of abortion very well may help Democrats. It is highly mobilizing to their base of voters in what could be a Republican year.”

The Democratic Party has tried to mobilize voters over the abortion issue. (RELATED: ‘Science Is Exceedingly Clear’: OBGYNs Explain Why They Don’t Perform Abortions)

We’re making sure the American people know what is at stake this November.https://t.co/ZEACJqMBPc — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 15, 2022

“We’re making sure the American people know what is at stake this November,” the Democratic Party tweeted alongside an article highlighting Republican plans to restrict abortion.

“President @JoeBiden’s executive order to protect reproductive health care will help protect patient privacy and safeguard access to contraception, medication abortion, and other reproductive services. We must elect Democrats and defend choice this November,” the Democratic Party wrote from its Twitter account.

Republicans in general were more likely to plan to vote in November than Democrats, with 62% of Democrats planning to vote compared to 74% of Republicans, according to the poll.

The poll had a 3.5% margin of error and was sponsored by The Washington Post and the Schar School for Policy and Government at George Washington University.

The Democratic National Committee did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

