Student Pulls Gun At School, Gets Disarmed By Resource Officer

A school resource officer disarmed a student in California who had a loaded handgun during a fight Monday, the Stockton Police Department told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A 17-year-old male student from Lincoln High School in Stockton, California, pulled a loaded handgun during a fight that broke out during lunch, the Stockton Police Department told the DCNF. The Lincoln High school resource officer was present and disarmed the student “after a brief struggle.” (RELATED: North Carolina County Stocking Schools With AR-15s)

“A top priority of our department is the safety of students and staff on our school campuses,” Joseph Silva, Stockton Police Department public information officer, told the DCNF. “Due to the quick action of our school resource officer and school staff, a potential tragedy was avoided.”

The student has been arrested and brought to San Joaquin Juvenile Hall for alleged battery, resisting arrest, making criminal threats and weapons charges, the police department told DCNF. The gun was not fired and two students received minor injuries during the fight.

SRO disarms student of a loaded firearm during a fight at Lincoln High School. A potential tragedy was avoided. Great job by the officer & school staff. #strongertogetber pic.twitter.com/Skop31hrji — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) August 15, 2022