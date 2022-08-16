Former Democratic California Rep. TJ Cox Indicted For Fraud, Faces Up To 55 Years In Prison

A federal grand jury indicted former Democratic California Rep. TJ Cox on 28 charges stemming from an alleged scheme run out of a business development organization he previously served as president.

Cox, who served a single term in Congress from 2019-2021, is charged with 15 counts of wire fraud, eleven counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud, and one count of campaign contribution fraud, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement. He faces up to 55 years in prison and a $1.5 million fine if he is convicted of all charges.

The indictment, filed Aug. 8 and unsealed Tuesday, was first reported by the San Joaquin Valley Sun. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office booked Cox on Tuesday morning.

~Where Are They Now~ Former Rep. TJ Cox (D-Calif.) has been charged with

– 15 counts of wire fraud

– 11 counts of money laundering

– 1 count of financial institution fraud

– 1 count of campaign contribution fraudhttps://t.co/6xhhezPI5W — K Tully-McManus (@ktullymcmanus) August 16, 2022

Cox stole at least $3.2 million in fraudulently obtained loans and investments as part of three separate ventures, according to the DOJ. He also falsely claimed that he would use a property he purchased as his primary residence, allegedly allowing him to access more favorable loan terms. Cox later rented the property out.