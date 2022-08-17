Derwin James Lands Historic $76.4 Million Deal With The Los Angeles Chargers

Derwin James signed a lucrative $76.4 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

The four-year extension is the highest amount paid at a safety position in the history of the league, according to Ian Rapoport, a national insider for the NFL Network. The Pro Bowl safety will make a guaranteed $42 million including a guaranteed $29 million in the first year of the deal.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley called James “an impact player” on Tuesday, according to Fox News. “He can rush the quarterback and make an impact as a blitzer, he can make an impact in man-to-man coverage, and then he can make an impact in zone defense, whether he’s playing low or high. And he’s our signal-caller and the heartbeat of our defense,” Staley added.

the bolts gone love thissssssss@derwinjames is locked in » https://t.co/MoU63Iyx2K pic.twitter.com/DU839Ll0AZ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 17, 2022

This extension, along with the signing of Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson in March, shows that the Chargers are bolstering up their defense to combat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs’ passing attack. The Chargers and Chiefs play each other twice per year in the AFC West division which has been won by Kansas every single year since 2016. (RELATED: Wayne Gretzky Sued For Endorsement That Reportedly Contains False Claims)