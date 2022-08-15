Wayne Gretzky Sued For Endorsement That Reportedly Contains False Claims

The owner of OMG Gum filed a $10 million lawsuit against hockey legend Wayne Gretzky Monday, alleging his false claims resulted in the closure of his company.

Steven Sparks says he created the natural gum company that was “used to manage weight,” according to TMZ. He alleges the hockey legend made false weight loss claims that were used to promote his brand, ultimately leading to the shutdown of his organization.

Sparks claims Gretzky had made claims that he lost 35 pounds after chewing the product during a two-month period, according to TMZ. He later retraced his claims and admitted the loss was fabricated, causing the company’s stock and business to tank, the outlet reported.

The lawsuit indicates Sparks originally hired Gretzky's wife, Janet Marie Gretzky, to endorse OMG Gum, according to TMZ. The owner alleges the star lied to boost the company's stock, "which he surreptitiously purchased under his family's name," the outlet reported.