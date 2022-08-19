‘Greatest Player In The History Of The Game’: Steve Young Criticizes Ravens For Running Lamar Jackson Into The Ground

Hall of Famer Steve Young shared heavy criticism of the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday for underusing quarterback Lamar Jackson’s skill set as a passer.

Young claimed in an ESPN interview that Jackson could be “the greatest player in the history of the game,” and believes that the Ravens are holding the former MVP back for not throwing the football more.

“They will never get to championship football without a sophisticated passing game. That’s not anything to do with Lamar Jackson. Lamar Jackson is a complete player that is being not trained in being a sophisticated passer,” Young said in an ESPN interview.

Steve Young: “@Lj_era8 can be the greatest player in the history of the game.” – if the Ravens develop their passing offense.pic.twitter.com/SESBr4Qjw5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 19, 2022

"I want the full measure, Robert, of who Lamar Jackson is and the full measure is not being brought forward by the Ravens and if that's not the case then get out and find someone who will," Young added.

Since the 2018 NFL season Jackson has led the Ravens in both passing and rushing yards, according to ESPN. Despite this, Jackson doesn’t throw the football nearly enough as Young noted in the interview. Jackson ranked 29th in the 2021 NFL Player Passing Stats.