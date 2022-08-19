Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna Arrested For DUI

MLB star Marcell Ozuna was arrested for DUI after the athlete was observed speeding and failing to stay in one lane Friday morning, Norcross Police report.

An officer pulled over the 31-year old on routine patrol after he was spotted driving in what was described as an “unsafe” and “improper,” manner, according to TMZ. The police conducted field sobriety tests and determined that Ozuna would be placed under arrest and taken into police custody, according to TMZ. It remains unclear if police administered a administered a breathalyzer or conducted blood tests, the outlet reported.

Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna is in trouble with the law yet again … TMZ Sports has confirmed the 31-year-old was arrested on Friday morning. https://t.co/bZGsugwSV5 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 19, 2022

Ozuna was booked on charges of DUI and failure to maintain a lane at the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 am, and made bond shortly after, according to TMZ. No further details about the incident have been released.

The Atlanta Braves commented on the situation in a brief statement. “The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident. Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete,” the Braves said to WSBTV News. (RELATED: Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Arrested For DUI, Faces Numerous Charges)

Marcell Ozuna on returning to #Braves after last year’s arrest on domestic violence charges. pic.twitter.com/cmH4MPpzoW — David O’Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 14, 2022

This is Ozuna’s second arrest in the last 15 months, according to TMZ. He was arrested in Sandy Springs, Georgia in May 2021 after allegations of physical violence toward his wife. He was charged with a felony of aggravated assault by strangulation, according to WSBTV News, although the prosecution later dropped it. Ozuna still faced misdemeanor charges of family violence battery and simple assault and was required to attend a pre-trial diversion program.