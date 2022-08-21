‘Not Exactly An Open Invitation’: Tapper Presses Sen. Kelly After He Dodges Whether He Wants Biden To Campaign For Him

Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly refused to explicitly invite President Joe Biden to campaign for him in Arizona while on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Kelly and host Jake Tapper were discussing the upcoming election cycle when Tapper asked whether Kelly wanted Biden’s help.

“Would you want President Biden to come to Arizona and campaign with you?”

“Hey, I’ll welcome anybody to come to Arizona, travel around the state at any time, as long as I’m here, if I’m not up in Washington in session, and talk about what Arizona needs,” Kelly said. “If anybody wants to come to Arizona and talk about Arizona issues or issues that affect the country, I’ll be here.”

“That’s not exactly an open invitation to President Biden to come and campaign with you, even though he won the state of Arizona in 2020, saying you’d welcome anybody. Do you have concerns about whether President Biden is the best candidate to keep Arizona blue in 2024?”

“Not at all, Jake,” Kelly said. (RELATED: ‘I’m Gonna Duck That Question’: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Won’t Answer On Biden Run)

Kelly isn’t the only Democrat to play coy when asked about Biden’s influence in the midterms as well as Biden’s own prospects of running in 2024.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet’s spokeswoman told The Washington Post they had “no comment” when asked whether Bennet wanted Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris to act as a surrogate campaigner.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan’s spokeswoman told The Post they “have not asked President Biden or VP Harris to campaign in Ohio and have no plans to do so.”