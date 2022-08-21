Marcell Ozuna Gets Booed By Hometown Braves Crowd In First Game Back After DUI Arrest

Braves star Marcell Ozuna was heavily booed by the Atlanta crowd in his first game back since being arrested for driving under the influence early Friday morning.

The left-fielder was stopped in Gwinnett County, Georgia by the Norcross police for driving over 80 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. Ozuna appeared to inform the police that he was a famous baseball player, but the police simply acknowledged Ozuna and proceeded with the arrest. After rejecting to take a breathalyzer test, Ozuna was charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane, according to ESPN.

Atlanta Braves fans showed no mercy for Ozuna and his poor decision to drive drunk in his first at-bat since the incident occurred.

Marcell Ozuna loudly booed after striking out in his first AB since his latest arrest. pic.twitter.com/AVOZ5Hgze9 — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) August 21, 2022

The Braves fans made sure their disapproval of the two-time all-star was heard. Ozuna was booed even more by the fans after striking out during the at-bat. (RELATED: Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna Arrested For DUI)

This arrest marked the second time in 15 months that the 31-year-old was arrested. In May of 2021, Ozuna was taken into custody following a domestic violence incident inside his Georgia home where police claimed to see the baseball star grab his wife by her neck and throw her into a wall, NBC News reported. They also allege that Ozuna had hit his spouse with his cast, the outlet continued.

Marcell Ozuna has no one to blame other than himself for how the Braves fans treat him. You reap what you sow.