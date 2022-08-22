Former CEO Jack Dorsey Subpoenaed By Elon Musk In Twitter Acquisition Trial

Billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk subpoenaed former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday as part of Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk for pulling out of his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.

Musk terminated his deal to buy Twitter and take it private in July, citing what he alleged were, “false and misleading representations” of how many fake and spam accounts operated on its platform. Twitter sued Musk for failing to follow through on his obligations to buy the company.

The subpoena calls for the release of, among other things, “Documents and Communications reflecting, referring to, or relating to the impact or effect of false or spam accounts on Twitter’s business and operations.”

BREAKING: @ElonMusk subpoenas Jack Dorsey for information about “the impact or effect of false or spam accounts on Twitter’s business and operations” — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 22, 2022

Dorsey voiced support for Musk's plan to buy Twitter back in April. "In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company," Dorsey wrote on Twitter. "Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."