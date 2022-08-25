Democrats Run To Obama For Help Raising Cash Ahead Of Midterms

The Democratic Party is recruiting former President Obama to fundraise for their candidates in the midterm elections, according to a fundraising invitation obtained by Axios.

Obama is headlining a “conversation” with Michigan Sen. Gary Peters at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC)’s fundraiser Sept. 8, Axios reports. He is also headlining former Attorney General Eric Holder’s National Democratic Redistricting Committee fundraiser in Martha’s Vineyard on Aug. 30.

Tickets for general admission at the DSCC event are $25,000 per guest, and $50,000 for VIP admission, the invitation states. Obama and Holder will discuss democracy at the Martha’s Vineyard event, Politico reported. (RELATED: ‘About Power And Control’: Planned Parenthood Spends Historical $50 Million On Midterm Elections)

With the midterms coming up, we need to recruit poll workers who are willing to serve in communities across the country. This Poll Worker Recruitment Day, @AllOnTheLine and @PowerThePolls are partnering to make sure elections everywhere are safe, fair, and efficient. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 16, 2022

Democrats are becoming more hopeful their candidates will prevail in the midterms amid doubts that Republicans will take back the Senate.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he believes it will be difficult for the GOP win enough seats in the Senate this fall, but that he is still hopeful they will take back the House.

“Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said at a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Aug. 18.

Democrats are slightly favored to keep Senate, while the GOP is favored to take back the House, FiveThirtyEight predicts. The Senate is currently split 50-50.

The McConnell-affiliated Senate Leadership Fund is planning a $28 million ad campaign to support Republican Ohio Senate nominee J.D. Vance, who is just 3.7 points ahead of incumbent Democrat Sen. Tim Ryan in average polling data tracked by RealClear Politics.

Obama encouraged his supporters on Twitter to sign up to be a poll worker this fall.

