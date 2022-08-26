REPORT: NBA Player Arrested At Airport On Fugitive Warrant

A Minnesota Timberwolves player found himself behind bars Thursday, following his arrest at Miami International Airport in connection with out-of-state drug charges.

Jail records show 28-year-old Taurean Waller-Prince was booked in on a “fugitive warrant out of state extradite,” according to KSTP. Authorities in Texas say the warrant is related to a May traffic stop, in which Waller-Prince was allegedly pulled over for driving with expired tags, KSTP reported. While retrieving two handguns from Waller-Prince’s vehicle, the police officer also found a vape pen with THC oil, according to an update from the Arlington Police Department in Texas. THC is an illegal substance under Texas law.

SLATER SCOOP: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince was arrested on a fugitive warrant this evening at Miami International Airport, multiple sources tell me. The warrant is from Texas regarding “dangerous drugs,” I’m told. pic.twitter.com/i7jtHyXDVu — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 26, 2022

Waller-Prince’s possession of handguns only compounded his alleged drug offense, police told KSTP. “Under Texas law, it’s illegal to carry a gun while engaging in a criminal offense. Because suspected illegal substances were found in his vehicle, we arrested Mr. Prince for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana < 2oz .” (RELATED: REPORT: Hornets Player Montrezl Harrell Hit With Felony Drug Trafficking Charge)

The Timberwolves are “aware of the alleged report regarding Waller-Prince and are in the process of gathering more information,” according to a statement issued by the NBA team late Thursday night. Waller-Prince appeared in a Miami-Dade court Friday and was granted a $2,500 bond, according to the Miami Herald. The player’s lawyer said the charge is currently being dismissed in a Texas court and was related to a trace amount of marijuana, the Miami Herald reported. Had the pro ball player been aware of the warrant, he would have turned himself in, Waller-Prince’s lawyer said.

Waller-Prince recently signed a two-year, $16 million contract extension, according to ESPN. His record as a rotational Timberwolves player includes an average of 7.3 points and 2.5 rebounds a game, according to CBS Sports.