‘Emotional Support’ Alligator Spotted In Philadelphia Park

Park-goers at Philadelphia’s LOVE Park were shocked Friday afternoon by the presence of an apparent “emotional support alligator.”

The leashed alligator appeared to be wading in the splash park, according to PhillyVoice.

One park-goer, Britt Miller, noticed the alligator while walking with her daughter, the outlet reports. (RELATED: Drone Footage Captures Alligator Attack That Leads To Gruesome Injuries At Lake Thonotosassa)

“We were just walking by LOVE Park and saw this kid playing with an alligator in the fountain,” she said, according to PhillyVoice. “Of course, there was a ton of people around taking pictures. The girl (who had the alligator) seemed to be with her family, who were sitting off to the side. They were super friendly. People were picking up the alligator, petting it, all sorts of stuff.”

This is NOT a drill there is an emotional support alligator in Love Park pic.twitter.com/xU7TTs6y2V — Britt (@brimil) August 26, 2022

Ok this is Wally, he is accepting pets pic.twitter.com/ui0unEhhAF — Britt (@brimil) August 26, 2022

The alligator’s name is WallyGator and provides emotional support to his handler, Joie Henney, who receives radiation therapy for prostate cancer, according to WPVI-TV

“He’s a big supporter of people needing smiles,” the handler said, according to WPVI-TV. “He works with a lot of special needs adults and children. He puts thousands of smiles on people’s faces almost every day. He comforts people when they’re sad.”

The 7-year-old reptile is also a TikTok sensation and the inspiration for the Disney+ character ‘Alligator Loki,’ the outlet reports.

Wally is a “licensed emotional support animal” running for America’s Favorite Pet and can receive votes on AmericasFavPet.com, according to the New York Post.