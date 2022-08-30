REPORT: Chuck Todd Possibly On The Chopping Block Over Poor Ratings

An executive for NBC News’s program “Meet the Press” is reportedly deciding whether to replace anchor Chuck Todd due to the show’s declining ratings.

The former executive producer of “Meet the Press,” John Reiss, was given the boot after the show’s ratings fell by 21 percent in total viewership in comparison to last year, the Daily Beast’s “Confider” newsletter reported. Reiss was replaced by long-time CNN producer David Gelles to revive the program.

Gelles is considering replacing Todd, who has hosted the show since 2014, multiple sources told Confider. The move would force Todd out of his two-year contract extension at the network, the outlet reported.

The new executive producer is reportedly planning to hire NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker to take over as the host and have increasingly notable television appearances during the midterm elections.

MSNBC and NBC removed Todd’s “Meet the Press Daily” from their networks and switched it over to a streaming-only option in May. A “Meet the Press” source told Confider that Todd may be the primary issue of the program’s falling popularity and behind-the-scenes issues. (RELATED: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Goes After MSNBC’s Chuck Todd: ‘Chuck Ain’t No Jake Tapper’)

“At what point does anyone have the balls to say ‘Maybe the problem is the face of it’?” the source said.

The program has struggled to find a booking producer to replace the former who left to work at Meta, according to Confider.

In 2020, the network moved “Meet the Press Daily” from the 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. time slot due to his “soft” ratings,” Page Six previously reported. The host reportedly had a rocky relationship with several NBC executives.

“Chuck can be very difficult — he’s very opinionated — and that has strained some of the relationships internally,” an insider told Page Six.

NBC News has been reached for comment on the matter.

Todd’s departure would follow another major cable news change since CNN canceled its longest running show, “Reliable Sources,” on August 21. The network’s decision forced the program’s host, Brian Stelter, to depart the network.