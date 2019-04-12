CNN’s Chris Cuomo Goes After MSNBC’s Chuck Todd: ‘Chuck Todd Ain’t Jake Tapper’

CNN’s Chris Cuomo had some harsh words for a network rival, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd, according to a Hollywood Reporter profile Wednesday.

Cuomo unfavorably compared Todd, who hosts NBC’s “Meet the Press,” to Jake Tapper: “I would argue that Chuck Todd ain’t Jake Tapper. Jake Tapper has a much bigger footprint in politics than Chuck Todd does.”

Cuomo also said, “Anderson Cooper is a hell of a lot bigger than any male anywhere on network television,” referring to one of the most recognizable hosts on the network.

Todd fired back at Cuomo Friday when asked about the CNN host’s comments on the “Bernie & Sid“ radio show.

“I just read [Cuomo’s remarks] as somebody who wanted to defend that fact that nobody in broadcast television wanted to hire him, I guess, or he couldn’t get the job that he wanted,” Todd said. “I don’t know what it was, but he was awfully defensive, so he took shots at other people.”

Todd’s NBC Sunday program draws 3.7 million people on average, outranking Cuomo’s CNN show, which averages more than 800,000 viewers per weeknight at the primetime 9 p.m. slot, less than Rachel Maddow (MSNBC) and Sean Hannity’s (FOX) programs. CNN ranks third in viewership of the three cable news networks.

While Cuomo and Todd are not in direct competition, they both are routinely criticized by President Donald Trump. (RELATED: CNN And MSNBC’s Ratings Still Haven’t Recovered From Mueller Report — Maddow Down 17 Percent)

Trump famously enjoys referring to Todd as “sleepy eyes” at rallies. He also holds back no verbal punches for CNN, a network he regularly calls “fake news” at rallies and press conferences.

