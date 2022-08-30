Democrat-Linked Groups Are Shilling Climate Bill To ‘Female,’ Racially ‘Diverse’ Voters

Two Democrat-linked climate advocacy groups are spending $12 million to target 2 million voters across 17 states by touting the Democrats’ climate spending bill, according to a press release, with a special emphasis on women and minorities.

Climate Power Action and the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) Victory Fund announced that they are launching a $12 million digital ad and direct mail campaign to encourage voters to back Democratic candidates in the 2022 midterms elections by promoting Democrats’ massive climate spending bill, according to a press release. The groups’ advertisements say that the bill will prevent climate disasters and lower energy costs to promote the House and Senate Democrats who helped get the bill passed in August. (RELATED: The IRS Isn’t The Only Agency Being Supersized By Democrats)

The campaign will target ‘climate voters’ who tend to be female, racially more diverse, more likely to live in suburban or urban areas and college-educated.

Many of the targeted voters “are just not aware of what’s happened with the Inflation Reduction Act… but when people learn, they move to Democrats,” senior advisor for Climate Power Action Heather Hargreaves told Axios.

The advocacy groups’ voters mobilization program is part of a previously announced $100 million effort to elect climate-concerned candidates in 2022 conducted by Climate Power Action, LCV Victory Fund and various other groups, according to the press release. The wider campaign supports Democratic U.S. Senate and House candidates that prioritize climate issues in Arizona, California, Georgia and 14 other key states, according to the press release.

The climate bill, dubbed the “Inflation Reduction Act,” includes a $369 billion climate spending package to fund green energy infrastructure as well “environmental justice” programs. The bill will also include a $7,500 tax credit for electric cars and will give over $40 billion to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Voter enthusiasm for the midterms among Democratic voters reached its highest point in 2022, Morning Consult reported on Aug. 14. However, other polls have shown that President Joe Biden is losing support among young voters which could hurt the Democrats’ midterm hopes.

Climate Power Action and the League of Conservation Voters did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.