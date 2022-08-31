Truck Overturns On Major Highway Spilling Alfredo Sauce Everywhere

A semi-truck hit a retaining wall Tuesday afternoon, spilling alfredo sauce all over the northbound lanes of I-55 near Memphis, Tennessee.

The wreck was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, with reporters on the scene confirming that jars of Five Brothers alfredo sauce had swamped the roadway, according to WREG. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but it’s unclear how long it will take to fully mop up the mess, the outlet reported.

Later reports on Tuesday suggested that enough of the delicious garlicy pasta sauce was cleaned up by around midnight to enable authorities to re-open the roadway to drivers, according to CDL Life. The scent of alfredo sauce reportedly surrounded the scene due to the sheer quantities that spilled, CDL Life noted. (RELATED: The World’s Richest People Have A Plan For Food Shortages: The ‘Sniff Test’)

All lanes of traffic were doused in sauce, AL.com reported. A video of the site was shared on social media, racking up more than 3 million views in less than 24 hours.

Memphis, TN police say a tractor-trailer spilled Alfredo sauce all over I-55 pic.twitter.com/1gJlWdZxFv — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) August 30, 2022

Earlier this week, a truck carrying crushed tomatoes spilled on California’s I-80, leaving three people injured and several lanes of traffic closed, according to CNN. The driver of the truck reportedly lost control and hit another car before crashing into the center median, spilling the tomatoes everywhere and causing two other cars to crash, the outlet noted.