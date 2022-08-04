The World’s Richest People Have A Plan For Food Shortages: The ‘Sniff Test’

The mega rich elite of the World Economic Forum have a plan for average joes who might face global food shortages in the near future, and it’s called a “sniff test.”

A WEF video released Wednesday sang support for British supermarkets choosing to remove the “use by” or “best before” date on different types of produce. It is now suggested that citizens use a “sniff test” to establish the freshness of their food.

Apparently the decision is part of an effort to limit food waste, but the timing is highly questionable. Unless you’re living a one-hundred percent sustainable homesteading life, you’ve probably noticed that food prices are going up as supplies become scarce.

Back in May, Germany’s Economic Minister Robert Habeck said the then-impending food shortage would be a “catastrophe.” He noted that WEF could work with policy makers to tackle global hunger, and I guess this is their first attempt.

UK supermarket chains are ditching ‘best before’ dates in favour of the ‘sniff test’. How do you check the quality of your produce? Learn more about food waste prevention: https://t.co/TkBMa748RB pic.twitter.com/5cGvQynD0O — World Economic Forum (@wef) August 3, 2022

The video itself is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen: my former fellow countrymen sniffing oranges while wearing face masks. What are all the people who lost their sense of smell to COVID-19 supposed to do? Pray to their brother in Christ that the heavy cream they’re adding to their pasta isn’t going to curdle in their stomachs?!

There are few things more stupid and evil than a group of people who think they know what’s best for people they don’t even know, and that’s exactly how one can define the WEF. Then again, maybe we should have never had “use by” dates on our food at all, so we could maintain a degree of our common sense when it comes to what we put in our bodies.

Of course, part of our humanity is to protect those most vulnerable. Is there anything more vulnerable than someone who doesn’t know the difference between good and bad produce? (RELATED: From Protests To Assassinations, International Chaos Reaches Fever Pitch)

Reading between the lines of this video is easy for even the least conspiracy-driven theorists among us. The WEF is officially passing responsibility for finding clean, healthy food over to consumers dependent on guidance from others.

At the surface level, limiting waste seems like a great idea, but it’s basically the mega rich telling us wee peasants to eat rotten food and figure out surviving the impending global crisis ourselves. Just remember, it’s unelected groups of cartoonish bond villains like WEF who created problems like the global food shortage by thinking they know better than you on how to survive.