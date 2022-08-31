MLB Franchises Are Funneling Money Into Orgs That Promote, Perform Child Sex Changes

Major League Baseball (MLB) franchises have funded and supported organizations that promote and in some cases perform child sex change procedures through fundraisers, charity partnerships and a resource guide of LGBT organizations, a National Review investigation found.

Numerous MLB franchises hold LGBT Pride Nights, often in partnership with LGBT organizations who receive fundraising proceeds, according to NR. Some of these organizations perform sex change procedures on children or advocate against legal restrictions for child sex changes and encourage minors to undergo these procedures without parental consent. (RELATED: Mom Discovers Sexual Conversations Between Kids And Adults In LGBT Org’s Chatroom: REPORT)

The league’s Pride Resource Guide links readers to several LGBT organizations, which it refers to as “social justice groups,” that promote gender transitions for youths. At least 20 MLB franchises have promoted or funded groups that advocate for youth sex changes, five of which promoted or funded groups that administer chemical or surgical sex changes to youths, according to NR.

Another six of those events funded or promoted groups that advocate against legal restrictions on child sex changes and endorse “gender inclusive” school curriculum; five promoted or funded groups that encourage and enable youth sex changes by providing resources; and four promoted or funded groups that write referrals or partner with clinics that perform chemical or surgical sex changes on minors, according to NR.

The Detroit Tigers’ Pride Night raised funds for the Ruth Ellis Center and Corktown Health, which perform sex change procedures on children, along with the Trans Sistas of Color Project, which funnels money to groups that encourage children to pursue transgender medical interventions without their parents’ consent, according to NR. The Ruth Ellis center, in addition to offering cross-sex drugs to minors, also includes “gender affirming” surgery in its offering of youth treatments.

The MLB did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.