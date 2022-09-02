Iconic Punk Band NOFX Announces Split

NOFX’s lead singer and bassist Michael “Fat Mike” Burkett seemingly accidentally announced Sept. 1 the band will be calling it quits in 2023.

Burkett made the announcement in a reply to a comment on one of his Instagram posts, possibly the most unorthodox and shocking way to tell fans that their current tour will be NOFX’s last. A source familiar with the situation confirmed the authenticity of the announcement to SPIN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Burkett (@fatmikedude)

The Instagram post featured a video of Burkett getting a shave while visiting Alaska. One commenter asked why NOFX doesn’t come to Canada on tour more often, to which Burkett replied, “Actually, We love Canada, it’s just that next year will be our last year. We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run….”

In a response to another comment, Burkett said, “Los Angeles will be the last place we play. It’s where we started, it’s where we’ll end.”

2023 marks the 40th anniversary of NOFX as a band. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says Her Plane Was Hit By Lightning, Canceling Big Concert)

The band is currently in Canada on the Punk in Drublic Festival part of their tour, LoudWire reported. They released a studio album, “Single Album,” in 2021.

Despite Burkett’s comments, it’s unclear whether the band will definitely be breaking up in 2023.