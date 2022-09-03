Aaron Rodgers Has Words About Healing A Divided Nation That Every American Needs To Hear

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared an important message in an interview with Pat McAfee on Friday.

Rodgers emphasized the importance of healthy debate saying, “in order to come together as a country, and come together as people and connect, you have to listen to other people’s opinions and a lot of times, opinions that you don’t agree with.”

“In order to come together as people you have to listen to other people’s opinions & a lot of the time you don’t agree with those opinions” ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lukBx9s1MC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 2, 2022

The four-time NFL MVP claims that conversations and debates are healthy, even if it ends in disagreement. The Packers quarterback also believes that listening to understand as opposed to listening to set up a response is an important skill for people to start practicing. (RELATED: Broncos And Russell Wilson Agree On Lucrative Contract Extension)

His words of wisdom come fresh off the heels of the football star making an appearance on a recent episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience,” where he stated his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.



Rodgers revealed in the interview with Rogan that he did not get vaccinated because of an allergy to one of the ingredients inside the vaccine. He also claimed, “there was a lot of public shaming that was attempted to coerce people to get vaccinated.”

Hall of Fame pro football player, Shannon Sharpe, said on national television after Rodgers’ statements that he was “a horrible person,” over his decision to not receive the shot. Despite public shaming over his different viewpoints, Rodgers seems to never back away from his stances and beliefs on important issues. He continues to show face and speak freely on public platforms to share his viewpoints on controversial within the country.

Regardless of how you feel about the star quarterback, it’s nice knowing that an athlete of Aaron Rodgers’ stature still vouches for peaceful dialogue amid political turmoil.