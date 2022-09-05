Pittsburgh Steelers Reveal Big Quarterback News And List Mitch Trubisky As Starter

After a three-player race to determine Ben Roethlisberger’s successor over training-camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a decision on their new starting quarterback. It appears head coach Mike Tomlin has chosen the former University of North Carolina standout QB Mitch Trubisky to takeover the job.

In a published depth chart on the team website, Mitch Trubisky lands ahead of the veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph and rookie prospect, Kenny Pickett.

The #Steelers depth chart has been released and it’s now official: Mitch Trubisky is the starting QB. pic.twitter.com/hk7ZaU3mQ7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022

Trubisky in his career as a starting quarterback is 29-21 overall. He has more experience playing in the National Football League than Mason Rudolph has who is ranks second on the depth chart at 5-4-1, according to Pro Football Reference. Rookie Kenny Pickett, who is listed as their third string starter, only has pre-season experience for the squad. It appears that Tomlin prefers a more experienced player leading his roster heading into the Steelers week one Sunday matchup against Cincinnati.

Last year, Trubisky played as a backup for one season behind Pro Bowler Josh Allen for the Buffalo Bills. Prior to the lone season he spent in Buffalo, Trubisky played four years as a member of the Chicago Bears. As a member of the Bears, Trubisky played just okay. He helped the Bears reach the post-season in the 2019 NFL season in a loss to the reigning champion, Philadelphia Eagles 16-15, and also in 2021 in defeat to the Drew Brees led New Orleans Saints, 21-9.

This is a tremendous opportunity Trubisky has before to turn his career into something greater while leading the way for one of North American sports' most prestigious franchises, the Pittsburgh Steelers — who can give him all the tools in the world to succeed.

It will be fun watching how Trubisky performs this season after winning a tough pre-season quarterback battle.