Hiker Dies, Authorities Helicopter Five Others Out Of Arizona Desert After They Get Lost

Six hikers were airlifted from a hiking trail Monday afternoon near Scottsdale, Arizona, after getting lost and suffering heat exhaustion.

One of the hikers, a man in his 20s, was flown to the hospital but later died, according to AZ Family. Officials said the man died from extreme heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

#UPDATE: Firefighters say the group ran out of water and got lost on the trail: https://t.co/45zFVaBUzA https://t.co/p7Y6jKr6Gz — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) September 6, 2022

The group’s cell phones were dead, and they had to borrow someone else’s phone to call for help, AZ Family reported. They had also run out of water and were lost at the time they called for help.

“When we got out on that trail, the temperature on the asphalt alone was reading 127 off of our truck. I think it was 109 outside, so it was extreme heat. They should have been off the trail three or four hours ago,” Scottsdale Fire Captain Dave Folio said, reported the outlet.

Temperatures around the Cave Creek area Monday afternoon where the group was hiking hit nearly 110 degrees, reported AZ Family. (RELATED: Hiker Found Dead In Death Valley Amid Triple-Digit Temperatures)

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.

Two hikers and a dog were also rescued by helicopter in Arizona on Aug. 28 by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department due to heat exhaustion.