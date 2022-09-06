EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ron Johnson To Release Ad Series Slamming ‘Extreme’ Dem Opponent Mandela Barnes

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson will launch a seven-figure ad campaign throughout the state Wednesday afternoon, slamming his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, on a number of issues, the Daily Caller has learned.

In the ad, titled Cutesy, Johnson uses parts of one of Barnes’ advertisements and adds a voiceover claiming that Barnes is too extreme for Wisconsin. The voiceover claims that Barnes supports open borders and defunding the police and wrote a bill that would have released criminals without bail. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ron Johnson Calls For FBI, DOJ Employees To Come Forward With Info On Trump Mar-A-Lago Raid)

This ad will be a part of a series focused on Barnes’ record, Johnson’s campaign told the Caller.

“Mandela Barnes will run cutesy ads trying to convince you that he’s not a radical leftist … Mandela Barnes supports the defund police movement and wrote a bill to release criminals without bail. Mandela Barnes wants to eliminate your employer-provided health insurance and double your income taxes. And Mandela Barnes supports open borders and taxpayer-funded benefits for illegals. Mandela Barnes is too extreme for Wisconsin,” the narrator says in the ad. (RELATED: Wisconsin Dem Spent Massive Sum In Tax Dollars On Security Despite Hammering Police: REPORT)

WATCH:

The ad will run statewide on television and was a seven-figure campaign. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ron Johnson, NRSC Partner For Seven-Figure Ad Campaign Focusing On Spike In Violent Crime)

A Fox News poll released in mid-August showed Barnes with a slight lead over Johnson at 50-46%, which is within the poll’s margin of error.

“Mandela Barnes is an out-of-touch socialist pretending to be a moderate. Wisconsin voters need to know that supports defunding the police, eliminating cash bail, the disastrous Green New Deal and job-killing tax hikes. Mandela Barnes cannot hide his radical views from Wisconsinites like he tries to hide from the press,” Johnson told the Caller in a statement.

The Barnes’ campaign did not respond to the Caller’s inquiries about Johnson’s claims in the ad.