Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She Wasn’t Sure She Wanted To Marry Her Boyfriend Because He’s White 

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she wasn’t sure if she wanted to marry her now-fiancé because he’s white.

Ocasio-Cortez met her fiancé Riley Roberts at Boston University when they were both 19, according to GQ. The pair eventually began dating a few years later and have been together since. Ocasio-Cortez recalls how late last year the couple was discussing their New Year’s resolutions when Roberts brought up an engagement.

“It’s my resolution that perhaps we can be engaged by the end of the year,” Ocasio-Cortez recalled Roberts saying.

“And I said, ‘Oh, really? Well, you’re going to have to woo me. You’re going to have to convince me, after all this time, why I should.'”

GQ described the conversation with Ocasio-Cortez as the congresswoman expressing reluctancy to marry Roberts. “She wasn’t positive that an intercultural, interracial relationship would be the right fit for her,” GQ reported. Nonetheless the duo got engaged in April while vacationing in Puerto Rico. (RELATED: Democratic Primary Winner Declares Victory For ‘Socialism’)

“I feel like I won the men lottery in my life,” she said, according to the outlet. “He has been so supportive and willing and deeply engaging.”

Ocasio-Cortez also spoke about a future presidential run, saying there are “plenty of limitations” such as the Supreme Court which could buck her political philosophies. “It’s tough, it’s really tough,” she told the outlet, noting her opposition to Wall Street as another potential hurdle.