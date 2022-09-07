Buffalo Bills And Tight-End Dawson Knox Agree On Big Money Contract Extension

Buffalo Bills and rising football star Dawson Knox agreed to a massive contract-extension Wednesday.

The extension will keep Knox under contract with the Bills through the 2026 season and makes him one of the highest paid players at his position in the entire league, according to NFL insider for ESPN, Adam Schefter. The contract reportedly guarantees Knox $31 million over four years, and is worth up to $53.6 million in total.

Bills and TE Dawson Knox reached agreement on a four-year contract extension that ties to him Buffalo through 2026 season, per sources. The deal is expected to place Knox in the top five highest-paid tight ends in the league. He will sign it after practice today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2022

Knox had a break out season last year, scoring nine touchdowns and catching 49 passes for 587 yards, quickly becoming one Josh Allen’s favorite targets.

During the off season, Knox tragically lost his brother, Luke. After missing a week of time to cope with the tragedy, Knox described his return as “very therapeutic,” and said his brother would have wanted him to give it his all for the team, according to Bleacher Report. (RELATED: Chicago Is Such A Disaster That Even The Bears Might Leave)

The Bills will play the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, to kick off the NFL season Thursday.